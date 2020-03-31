Two Saginaw Police Detectives Test Positive for Coronavirus
Saginaw Police Headquarters (wsgw file photo)
The Saginaw Police Department has announced that two of its detectives have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. The department said both detectives share a work area and were last exposed to one another on March 19. Although one is only experiencing mild symptoms, the other is being treated for very severe symptoms at the University of Michigan Ann Arbor, where he was transferred after treatments at a local hospital.
The department said the two detectives had very limited contact with citizens before learning of their positive status. Due to HIPPA laws, the department is not releasing any other information regarding treatment, and asked for privacy as the treatment continues. They said prayers are appreciated.
The Saginaw Police Department said has adopted CDC guidelines and implemented other preventative steps to protect employees and officers. Those include social distancing and conducting web-based roll calls at the start of each shift. Officers have been equipped with masks, gloves and other Personal Protective Equipment. They have antibacterial wipes and sanitizers for themselves, their equipment and their vehicles and offices.
The department said a professional cleaning company has cleaned the patrol and affected investigative vehicles since learning of the positive tests. They said police department custodians have been cleaning and sanitizing all areas of the department daily, and the building has also been sanitized by a professional company.
Chief Bob Ruth said “the sworn and civilian staff at the Police Department are taking this virus threat very seriously, and we are taking every precaution to keep our officers healthy so that we can properly serve the community during this unprecedented pandemic. All department employees are being monitored. We’ve been very insistent that everyone follow the CDC mandates and protocols put in place, whether it’s PPE (personal protective equipment), social distancing or limiting the number of officers in one particular spot when possible, and everyone seems to be taking that very seriously. We ask that all citizens respect and abide by the CDC guidelines and remain at least 6 feet away from our officers when possible.”