Two Saginaw Men Face Open Murder Charges in Separate Cases
Two men were arraigned Thursday in separate homicide cases in Saginaw County District Court. Prosecutor John McColgan’s office said both men have been charged with an open count of murder.
Fourty-nine-year-old Lenard James is charged in the death of his wife, Vernida Hicks, who was 51. Police said James stabbed Hicks numerous times after the vehicle they were in crashed on State Street near Lawndale in Saginaw Township late Monday afternoon. In addition to the murder charge, James faces a weapons charge.
On Monday night, police said 63-year-old Jon LaFramboise shot 37-year-old Jon Moore multiple times inside his home on Thurman near Brockway in Saginaw. LaFramboise also faces an additional weapons charge. Both men are being held without bond.
“The excellent and swift response by police officers to these incidents, as well as the coordination provided by Saginaw County 911, led to the suspects being arrested quickly,” McColgan said. “The detectives were thorough in their investigations, which included interviewing many witnesses whose cooperation was key in solving these cases.”