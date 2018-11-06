Two Saginaw City Council Members Honored After Last Meeting

Saginaw Mayor Pro tem Floyd Kloc presents Mayor Dennis Browning with a plaque as he steps down from the board Monday. (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)

For the first time in almost two decades, Dennis Browning’s name is not on Tuesday’s Saginaw City Council ballot. After 32 years as a Saginaw Police officer Browning was appointed to fill a vacancy on the city’s governing body. Browning says he’s enjoyed his time on the council. Browning was on the council 17 years, including five years as mayor.

Another councilman, John Humphreys, is also not seeking reelection after a two year term. Both men joined the council as appointees, filling vacancies the result of resignations. He cited other civic duties preventing him from the time needed to be an effective Saginaw City Councilman.

Browning and Humphreys encourage Saginaw residents to step up and serve on the council.

The pair was honored by their colleagues at the end of Monday’s biweekly session.

Saginaw Mayor Pro tem Floyd Kloc presents John Humphreys with a proclamation as he steps down from the Saginaw City Council. Mayor Dennis Browning watches the congratulatory action. (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)
SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Midland County Teen Found Safe Bay City School District Curriculum To Be Examined Bay City To Acquire Second Speed Trailer With Byrne Grant Bay City Commission Rejects Liberty Bridge Study New Signs Will Highlight A Popular Area Of Saginaw Weekend Crash Kills 14-Year-Old Passenger, Driver of Second Vehicle
Comments