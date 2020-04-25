      Weather Alert

Two People Wounded In Saginaw Shooting Incident

Dave Maurer
Apr 25, 2020 @ 11:54am

A double-shooting in Saginaw early Saturday morning left two people in a local hospital.

At about 3:35 a.m. Michigan State Police and Saginaw Police responded to a call in the 3300 block of Fulton Street on the city’s southeast side.

An 18-year-old woman was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound, and a 26-year-old man also wounded in the incident arrived at a hospital in a car.  Both had non life-threatening injuries and are expected to survive.

Police said no one is in custody in connection with the shootings. No further details were released, and the incident remains under investigation.

Popular Posts
Listen to the Mrs.
Bay County Crash Kills Two People, Injures Two Others
U of M Football
100.5 FM Full Schedule
WSGW Community Events
Sports News