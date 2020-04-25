Two People Wounded In Saginaw Shooting Incident
A double-shooting in Saginaw early Saturday morning left two people in a local hospital.
At about 3:35 a.m. Michigan State Police and Saginaw Police responded to a call in the 3300 block of Fulton Street on the city’s southeast side.
An 18-year-old woman was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound, and a 26-year-old man also wounded in the incident arrived at a hospital in a car. Both had non life-threatening injuries and are expected to survive.
Police said no one is in custody in connection with the shootings. No further details were released, and the incident remains under investigation.