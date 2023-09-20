Two People Killed in Saginaw County Motorcycle Crash

Two people were killed in a crash between a motorcycle and an SUV in Saginaw County on Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office says around 7:45, deputies were dispatched to South Oakley Road near Harris Road in Brady Township, where a northbound SUV driven by a 21-year-old Saginaw Township woman had crashed into a southbound motorcycle while trying to pass another vehicle.

The motorcycle was being ridden by 54-year-old Kevin Palacio from Saginaw and 45-year-old Amanda Klich from Burt. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the SUV was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.