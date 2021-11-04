Two people killed and one injured in fall at ABBA tribute concert

Two people died and one person was injured at a tribute concert to ABBA on Tuesday, just days before the Swedish pop group plans to release its first album in nearly 40 years.

“In the light of the tragic news at the tribute concert in Sweden last night, we have decided to hold off on releasing our concert trailer until tomorrow,” the group said Wednesday on Twitter.

Around 1,000 people attended the concert near Stockholm, Sweden, according to the BBC. Before the show was scheduled to start, a man in his 80s fell seven floors at the concert venue and landed on two people, killing one and injuring the other. None of the victims have been named, but police said that the man who died when he was hit was in his 60s, the BBC reports.

The tribute tour’s organizer MT Live AB said it does not know much about the details of the incident. “Everyone is in shock,” the company wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

The Uppsala Konsert and Kongress hall, where the event was held, expressed its condolences to the victims and their families in a statement Wednesday. The venue is currently closed to the public, and it plans to reopen on Saturday.

ABBA’s 10-track project, “Voyage,” is scheduled for release on Friday and will be performed virtually in 2022.