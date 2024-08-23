Two People Hurt In Isabella County Motorcycle Crash

Police in Isabella County are investigating a crash between a morotcycle and a van.

On Wednesday, two people were riding a motorcycle west on East Pere Marquette Road near Herrick Road in Wise Township when the driver of an east bound van, attempting to turn into a driveway, failed to see the bike and crashed into it. The victims, ages 59 and 56, were airlifted to a local hospital with serious injuries. Police say the van driver was also taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.