Two People Arrested in Flint after Traffic Stop and Short Standoff

January 23, 2023 2:30PM EST
Image of firearms and other confiscated items (MSP)

Two suspects were arrested in Flint on Sunday after police say a traffic stop turned up multiple firearms and suspected drugs.

According to Michigan State Police, a 40-year-old Mt. Morris woman was arrested during a traffic stop for illegally possessing a handgun, as well as suspected crack cocaine and counterfeit bills.

Police say that the investigation brought them to a nearby motel room where a 42-year-old parole absconder from Flint was found and arrested after a brief standoff. He was charged with multiple felonies including illegal possession of two firearms, one of which police say was stolen, as well as suspected meth and cocaine.

Both suspects were lodged at the Genessee County Jail.

