Two officers killed, one seriously wounded in Connecticut shooting

Two officers were killed and a third seriously wounded in a shooting late Wednesday night in Bristol, Connecticut, State Police said on Twitter.

“We ask your thoughts and prayers be with the families, the officer and all those impacted,” they added.

State Police said they responded to reports of an officer-involved shooting shortly after 11 p.m.

There was no word on the identities of the officers or what led to the gunfire.

CBS Hartford affiliate WFSB-TV says the scene was a residential area about a half mile from ESPN headquarters.

Ted Krawiec, an eyewitness told the station, “”We just, like, hearing the gunshots like ‘pop pop pop pop pop pop’ up and stop, and then stop for maybe 30 seconds and then another round ‘pop pop pop pop pop’ and then it just stopped. And then [we] started hearing sirens and everything else.”