Two Multiple Shootings Kill Two, Wound Five

Michigan State Police (MSP) Saginaw Major Case Unit (MCU) detectives are investigating a double fatal shooting that occurred in the City of Saginaw on July 31, 2021. MSP MCU and Saginaw Police Department (SPD) units responded.
At approximately 10:55 p.m. on Saturday, investigators responded to the 2700 block of Lynwood Street for a shots fired complaint at a large public gathering. When officers arrived at the scene, they found it was congested with people, debris, and vehicles who were fleeing a large party. Preliminary investigation indicates a shooting occurred when unknown subjects shot at the crowd of partygoers. Four people were struck by gunfire. Two were fatally wounded; Dammess Lamont Remante Patillo, a 44-year-old male of Saginaw and Tamarea Shenille Steward, a 26-year-old female of Saginaw. Two additional people were shot; a 26 year-old-male and a 27-year-old male, each from Saginaw. Both men sought treatment for serious injuries at local hospitals and are listed in serious critical condition.
Witnesses quickly left the shooting scene and were difficult to identify. Saginaw MCU detectives are asking anyone with information about this or any violent crime to call the Saginaw Major Case Unit at 989-759-1289 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL (5245).
On Sunday 8/1/21 at approximately 10:50 AM Saginaw Police officers responded to the 1300 block of Brockway Street for a report of a shooting. Preliminary investigation indicates that there are three victims, a man and two women. Two victims were transported to a local hospital by ambulance and the third was taken to the hospital in a vehicle. The man and one woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The second woman is in critical condition. There are no suspects in custody at this time.
The Major Crimes Unit (MCU) consisting of Saginaw Police and Michigan State Police detectives are investigating this incident. Anyone with any information relating to this incident is urged to contact the Saginaw Police Department – Det. Anthony Accardo at 989-759-1419 or remain anonymous and call CRIME STOPPERS at 1-800-422-5245.