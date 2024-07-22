Two Motorcyclists Hit By Suspected Drunk Driver in Clare

Two people were injured in a crash involving a motorcycle last Thursday in Clare.

Police say a man and a woma were riding an orange Harley Davidson in the area of 5th and McEwan streets. They were struck by a white SUV at the intersection driven by Thomas Claringbold, according to police, who say he fled the scene. The man and woman suffered serious injuries. One was taken to a local hospital while the other was airlifted to another hospital.

Police arrested Claringbold shortly after the crash. He is charged with operating while intoxicated causing serious injury, failing to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in serious impairment or death, reckless driving causing serious impairment, and failure to report an accident. He’s being held in the Clare County Jail on a $250,000 bond.