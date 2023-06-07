Two MidMichigan Schools Receive MiSTEM Funding

The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity’s (LEO) MiSTEM Network has announced grants of more than $237,000 to 13 K-12 institutions and organizations as part of an ongoing effort to create and bolster STEM educational opportunities in communities throughout the state.

Two schools benefitting from the grants include Saginaw Valley State University and Bullock Creek School District in Midland County. Bullock Creek will receive $20,000 for developing and building a sustainable nature education program with an emphasis on STEM at each grade level, while SVSU is receiving a little over $10,000for continued expansion of 3P and STEM learning to at-risk students in the Saginaw community.