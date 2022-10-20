Two Men to Be Charged in Deaths of Alpena Women

(MNN) – Arraignments are scheduled Thursday afternoon for two Alpena County men charged in the deaths of two women.

The Prosecutor and Attorney General announced murder, mutilation of a body and weapons charges against Brad Srebnik and Josh Wirgau Wednesday for the deaths of 17-year old Brynn Bills and 34-year old Abby Hill. An investigation by Michigan State Police revealed Facebook messages and eyewitnesses that indicated Bills was picked up by Hill in August 2021. Prosecutors allege Bills was killed by Srebnik and her body was buried in the backyard of Wirgaus home. More than a month later, investigators say Hill was executed in a remote area of Alpena to stop her from revealing information about Bills’ murder.

If convicted, Srebnik and Wirgau face life in prison without parole.