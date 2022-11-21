Two Men Injured in Saginaw Shooting, Second Shooting Also Under Investigation
Two men were shot on Friday afternoon in Saginaw in the 1600 block of South Fayette Street.
Saginaw Police were called to the scene where they found a 20-year-old male and a 22-year-old male both with gunshot wounds. Both men were transported to a local hospital for treatment. According to police the 22-year old sustained non-life threateneing injuries, while the 22-year-old was taken to surgery and his condition is unknown at this time. Police say the two men were traveling in a vehicle when they were shot at by unknown suspects. Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Phil Graves at (989) 759-1761 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL to leave an anonymous tip.
A second shooting took place later the same day. Saginaw County Central Dispatch reported the shooting around 9:00 P.M. in the 3800block of Hiland. State police and Saginaw police are investigating that shooting, though there are no details at this time.