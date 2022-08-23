Two Men Found Guilty of Conspiring to Kidnap Governor

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A jury has convicted two men of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020. Prosecutors described the plot as a rallying cry for a U.S. civil war by anti-government extremists. The jury also said Tuesday that it found Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. guilty of conspiring to obtain a weapon of mass destruction. Croft, of Delaware, was also convicted of a third crime. It was the second trial for Fox and Croft after a jury in April couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict. Two other men were acquitted and two more pleaded guilty. The FBI considered it a major domestic terrorism case and embedded at least three informants and two undercover agents in the group. Defense lawyers say Fox and Croft were simply “big talkers” who said vile things about Whitmer and government.