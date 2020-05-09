Two Men Dead After Crash in Bay County
Two men are dead after they were struck by a car as they were working on some farm equipment in northern Bay County.
Sheriff’s deputies responded to a reported crash on Cody Estey Road near Nine Mile Road in Mount Forest Township about 3:00 pm Friday.
They arrived to find a car had been heading west on Cody Estey Road when it crossed the center line and entered the eastbound lane striking the victims.
57 year old David Wright of Standish and 65 year old Steven Milliman of Pinconning were working on a disabled farm trailer. The driver of the car was a 23 year old Rhodes man. He was not hurt. Wright was pronounced dead at the scene. Milliman was taken to Ascension Standish Hospital, where he later died.
Bay County Sheriff Troy Cunningham said Deputies do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash. The name of the driver was not released.
The incident remains under investigation.