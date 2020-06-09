Two Men Charged in Gladwin County Shooting
(source: Gladwin County Sheriff's Department)
Two men were arrested in Gladwin County Saturday, June 6 for a shooting.
Police say Daniel and Ian Applebaum, 61 and 29, shot a man in the area of Bard and N. Cedar River roads in Sage Township around 6:30 p.m.
Police discovered a Chevy pickup truck crashed into a ditch on Bard Road with a 39-year-old Gladwin man who had been shot in the hip. He was taken to a Midland hospital for treatment and is listed in stable condition.
Daniel Applebaum is charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, felonious assault and felony firearm. Ian Applebaum is charged with felonious assault and felony firearm.