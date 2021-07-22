      Weather Alert

Two Men Arrested in Clare County Murder Investigation

Michael Percha
Jul 22, 2021 @ 6:36am
Ronald McClure II

A 39-year-old Farwell man was killed in Clare County Tuesday, July 20 and two Harrison men have been arrested for his murder.

39-year-old Richard Leszcz was killed around 8:00 p.m. in the 7500 block of S. Harrison Ave. in Harrison. The circumstances of his death are unavailable at this time. Police initially put out a warrant for the arrest of 43-year-old Ronald McClure II, who was arrested without incident in northern Isabella County around 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 21, following an 18 hour manhunt.

Kenneth Young

Later in the day, police also arrested 31-year-old Kenneth Young on open murder charges. Both men are being held in the Clare County Jail and are awaiting formal charges.

Popular Posts
Changes Planned at Several Saginaw Intersections
Two Dead After Arenac County Standoff
Police Identify Shooter, Victim in White's Beach Standoff
Bay City Man Steals MSP Patrol Vehicle During Traffic Stop
Four-Year-Old Shot in Saginaw
Sports News
Connect With Us Listen To Us On