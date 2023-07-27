Two Killed in Gladwin County Crash

Two people were killed after a crash in Gladwin County Wednesday night.

According to the Gladwin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a personal injury crash near the intersection of Calhoun Road and Grout Road around 10:50. Investigators say a 2009 Escalade, occupied by a 42-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman from Beaverton, was travelling west on Calhoun Road, when it went into the ditch at a high rate of speed and overturned multiple times. Authorities say both occupants were ejected from the vehicle.

Soon after, the sheriff’s office says a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado struck the overturned Escalade.

Both occupants of the Escalade were pronounced dead at the scene. The 23-year-old man and 21-year-old woman in the Silverado were not injured. The crash is still under investigation.