Two Injured in Tuscola County Sugar Beet Truck Crash

Two people were injured in a crash involving a sugar beet truck Friday morning.

According to the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office, the beet hauler was behind a commercial pickup truck driven by a 28-year-old Vassar man on Westbound M-81 shortly after 10:45.

The pickup began to turn right onto Colwood Road. The beet truck, driven by a 58-year-old man from Harbor Beach, tried to go around the pickup, but collided with it and rolled on its side, spilling the beets all over the road, according to the sheriff’s office.

The beet truck driver and a 50-year-old passenger from the pickup were taken to a local hospital with unspecified injuries.