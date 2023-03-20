Two Injured after Crashes, Shooting in Saginaw

Police in Saginaw are investigating after two men were shot at the site of a traffic crash Saturday afternoon.

According to Michigan State Police, the two men, aged 18 and 19, were in a vehicle driving in the wrong direction at high speeds while fleeing from two other men from Saginaw. Police say that the victims crashed with a third vehicle, and the two 19-year-old suspects approached and shot them.

Investigators say the shooters then fled, caused another crash, and ran away on foot. The two men were arrested nearby.

The drivers of both vehicles that were crashed into suffered only minor injuries. According to police, the men who were shot were taken to the hospital, where one remains in critical condition.