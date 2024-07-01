WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Two Houses Damaged In Bay City Fire, No Injuries Reported

By News Desk
July 1, 2024 4:00AM EDT
Several fire departments were sent to a house fire in Bay City Saturday morning.

Around 3:30 a.m., crews respoinded to the 2300 block of Broadway Street to find not one, but two houses on fire. Officials say they believe an electrical fire began in the kitchen in one house, completely engulfing the home in flames, and spread to an adjacent house. The first house was a total loss according to officials. No people were injured, though several pets were reportedly killed.

Mutual aid was received from the Saginaw City Fire Department, Portsmouth Township Fire Department, Monitor Township Fire Department and Unionville Fire Department.

