Two Homicides in Two Days in Saginaw
Police lights by night
Police from the Saginaw PD and Michigan State Police Major Crimes Unit are investigating two murders which took place Sunday and Monday May 24-25.
The first shooting occurred Sunday around 4:35 a.m. at 1411 Court St. 21-year-old Antonio Buford of Buena Vista Township and another 21-year-old man were sitting in a vehicle at that location when an unknown suspect(s) shot the two men. The men were rushed to local hospitals. Buford died from his wounds. The other man is listed in stable condition. Police are asking anyone with information in that case to call the Saginaw Police Department or Crime toppers at (800) 422-JAIL.
The second incident occurred the following morning around 3:20 a.m. in the 23oo block of Mershon. A 26-year-old man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital and was pronounced dead. Police say a suspect is in custody in that shooting. The victim’s name hasn’t been released.
It isn’t known if the two shootings are related.