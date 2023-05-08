Two Homes Damaged in Hampton Township Fire

Fire officials inn Bay County’s Hampton Township are investigating the cause of a fire that damaged two homes Sunday.

Crews from six area fire departments responded around 3:00 P.M. to the 2700 block of Ninth Street where a fire was raging in a garage. The fire was able to damage an adjacent house on Princeton Street. One fire fighter was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene, though no other injuries were reported.

Officials say a wood stove in the Ninth Street house’s garage may be what caused the fire.