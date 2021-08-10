      Weather Alert

Two GLBR Communities to Receive Clean Water Grants

Ann Williams
Aug 10, 2021 @ 8:11am
source: Alpha Media Image Library

Fifteen Michigan cities, villages and townships have been awarded a total of $2 million in grants as part of the MI Clean Water plan.

The grants are to help the communities ensure safe, clean tap water for residents by boosting state efforts to support projects like replacing lead service lines, enhancing water affordability plans and connecting homes with contaminated drinking water wells to safe community water supplies. The Village of St. Charles will receive nearly $400,000 and the city of Midland is in line for just over $15,000 as part of the program.

Popular Posts
COVID-19 Transmission High in 44 Michigan Counties
One Injured In Shooting During Saginaw High-Risk Search Warrant
Midland Alcohol Compliance Checks Find Five Businesses Who Sold to Minors
August 3 Election Results from the Great Lakes Bay Region
Timber Harvests Underway at Four State Game Areas in the Thumb
Sports News
Connect With Us Listen To Us On