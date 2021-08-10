Two GLBR Communities to Receive Clean Water Grants

Fifteen Michigan cities, villages and townships have been awarded a total of $2 million in grants as part of the MI Clean Water plan.
The grants are to help the communities ensure safe, clean tap water for residents by boosting state efforts to support projects like replacing lead service lines, enhancing water affordability plans and connecting homes with contaminated drinking water wells to safe community water supplies. The Village of St. Charles will receive nearly $400,000 and the city of Midland is in line for just over $15,000 as part of the program.