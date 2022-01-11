      Weather Alert

Two Flint Girls Missing

Michael Percha
Jan 11, 2022 @ 8:18am
Wilhelm/Tomlin (source: Flint Police Department)

Police in Flint are looking for two girls who went missing on separate occasions last year.

11-year-old Kylanjol Nicole Wilhelm was last seen on November 14 in the 2100 block of Kentucky Ave. in Flint. She was wearing a gray sweat suit. She’s described as 5’6″ and 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

14-year-old Jenniah Lynn Tomlin was last seen on December 27 in the 600 block of McKeighan Ave. wearing a blue Champion sweater, black coat and blue jeans. Tomlin is 5’4″ and 235 pounds with colorful braided hair.

Anyone with information about either girl is asked to call 9-1-1 or Officer Frye at (810) 237-6824.

