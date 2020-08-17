Two Fatal Watercraft Accidents Occur in Ogemaw, Bay Counties
source: Alpha Media Image Library
A jet ski crash in Ogemaw County’s Foster Township claimed the life of a Berkley woman Saturday, August 15.
State police troopers responded to Clear Lake around 5:00 p.m. after the 39-year-old woman lost control of the water craft and crashed into a dock. A 32-year-old female passenger suffered minor injuries.
Police on the scene were unsuccessful in their life saving efforts. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.
A boat crashed into a train bridge over the Saginaw River in Essexville Sunday, August 16, killing one person and injuring three others.
The incident was reported just before 10:00 p.m. First responders found 25-year-old Gabryella Benavidez of Saginaw dead on the boat following the crash. Two others were able to get off the boat and were treated for minor injures. . The fourth person was found on the riverbank later, and was listed in stable condition at Ascension St. Mary’s in Saginaw.
Several agencies, including the Coast Guard, Essexville Public Safety, local fire departments and the Bay County Sheriff’s Department were all on scene.
The investigation ongoing.