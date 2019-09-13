Two Drivers Badly Hurt In Saginaw County Crash
A two vehicle crash near Brady and South Hemlock Roads in Saginaw County late Thursday afternoon left both drivers badly hurt.
Sheriff’s Deputies responded around 3:50 PM after a 2002 GMC Sonoma pickup headed south on South Hemlock disregarded a stop sign and struck an east bound 2005 Chrysler 300.
A 32 year old man from Ashley driving the pickup was transported by Life Net helicopter to Covenant Medical Center in Saginaw with life threatening injuries. The passenger car driver identified as a 76 year old man from Crystal, Michigan was transported to Mid Michigan Medical Center in Gratiot County with serious injuries.