Two Dead in Separate Saginaw Shootings
(Alpha Media file photo)
The Saginaw police are investigating two separate weekend shootings which claimed the life of two people.
On Friday, June 10, 18-year-old Shavonne Barnes was shot in the torso in the 400 block of S. 10th St. around 2:30 p.m. She was taken to Ascension St. Mary’s hospital, where she died the following day. A 29-year-old woman was arrested in the shooting.
Police say the suspect was out on bond for a domestic violence charge in April. Her name will be released pending arraignment.
On Saturday, june 11 around 3:30 p.m., a 38-year-old Hampton, Georgia man was shot and killed at a clothing stall in the area of Genesee and Perkins while helping family members. Police are looking for two suspects in the shooting.
Please call the Saginaw Police Deprtment or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 422-Jail if you have any information.