One person was killed in a crash in M20 in Midland this afternoon. A second fatal accident this evening involves a pedestrian struck on Williamson Road in Bridgeport. No other details are available this evening. We’ll have more information on morning newscasts after authorities complete their investigations and families are properly notified. M20 reopened at 8PM after being closed for over four hours. Williamson remained closed at Cora at last report.