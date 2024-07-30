Two Dead in Gladwin County Crash

Authorities in Gladwin County are investigating a crash that claimed the lives of two men Monday evening.

Emergency responders from the Gladwin and Beaverton Fire Departments, Gladwin E.M.S. and the Gladwin County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the intersection of South Hockaday and West Howard Roads around 6:15 p.m. According to the sheriff’s office, a 2000 Volkswagen Jetta driven by a 48-year-old man from Coleman was travelling westbound on Howard, when it failed to stop at the intersection and crashed into a 2004 Suzuki XL7 driven by a 73-year-old Beaverton man. Investigators say both vehicles were sent off the road, and came to rest near the southwest corner of the intersection.

Attempts were made to save both men’s lives, but officials say the 73-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, while the 48-year-old driver succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital. There were no passengers involved. The crash remains under investigation.