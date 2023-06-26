Two Dead, 15 Wounded in Mass Shooting in Saginaw

Police in Saginaw are investigating a deadly incident that occurred Saturday night in the area of Fourth and Johnson streets.

Police say a party promoted on social media attracted more than 200 people, which police were called to disperse several times throughout the evening in different areas. Then, around midnight, police say a fight broke out resulting in shots fired. That gunfire prompted others at the party to start firing their weapons into the crowd of people. Police say a 51-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man were killed, and 15 others were wounded either by gunfire or were struck by fleeing vehicles. Five different calibers of ammunition were used in the mass shooting, according to police.

The conditions of the wounded are unknown at this time and police continue to search for suspects in the incident. Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call the Saginaw Police Department or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.