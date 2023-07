A seven-year-old boy received life-threatening injuries after a four wheeler crash last Friday.

Police say the boy and a ten-year-old girl were riding the ATV in the 600 block of West Spruce Street in Saint Charles when it crashed. Neither child was wearing a helmet. The kids were taken to Covenant Healthcare in Saginaw. Police say the boy is breathing with the assistance of a ventilator. The girl is in good condition.