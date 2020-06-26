Two Bay County Crashes Leave One Dead, Several Injured
Bay County Sheriff’s deputies responded to two separate crashes Thursday, June 25, just hours apart.
The first occurred around 6:25 p.m. when a west bound 2020 Honda Odyssey driven by 75-year-old Dennis Taylor of Bay City was turning onto S. Huron Rd. from E. Parish Rd., failing to yield to a Harley Davidson motorcycle traveling north, driven by 46-year-old Carlos Mori of Standish. Mori and his passenger, 46-year-old Georgette Walker of Standish, suffered serious injuries and were taken to Covenant Healthcare in Saginaw. Taylor’s condition is unknown. Police believe alcohol is a factor in the crash.
Alcohol may have also played a role in a second crash on W. Townline 16 Rd. near N. Carter Rd. Police say 46-year-old Robert Montgomery of Linwood was driving west in a 1993 Ford F-150 pickup truck when he lost control of the vehicle. The truck went into the south side ditch and rolled onto its side. Montgomery was partially ejected from the truck but became trapped underneath. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A passenger, 18-year-old James Vanderpool of Bay City, was also ejected from the truck and thrown clear across the road into the north side ditch. He was taken to MidMichigan hospital in Midland. Police say neither man was wearing a seat belt.
Police were assisted in the second crash by the Garfield Township Fire Department, McLaren Bay EMS and Northern Bay EMS. Both crashes remain under investigation.