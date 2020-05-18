      Weather Alert

Two Bay County Businesses Destroyed in Morning Fire

Michael Percha
May 18, 2020 @ 11:49am
Photo Courtesy of Kyle Martin Photography

Several fire departments joined in battling a raging fire Monday, May 18 at a Bay County agricultural business.

The fire was discovered around 5:30 a.m. at Pajot Feed and Grain in Kawkawlin. Six separate departments responded to the scene at M-13 and Grove Street, closing a portion of M-13 and Old Kawkawlin Rd.

Officials say the building collapsed from the fire, which also spread to The Great American Man Cave, a neighboring barber shop. The barber shop was also destroyed. A third business, Woodland-Kawkawlin Trailers, sustained minor damage in the fire, according to fire officials.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Popular Posts
Listen to the Mrs.
U of M Football
100.5 FM Full Schedule
790 AM Full Schedule
Sports News