Two Bay County Businesses Destroyed in Morning Fire
Photo Courtesy of Kyle Martin Photography
Several fire departments joined in battling a raging fire Monday, May 18 at a Bay County agricultural business.
The fire was discovered around 5:30 a.m. at Pajot Feed and Grain in Kawkawlin. Six separate departments responded to the scene at M-13 and Grove Street, closing a portion of M-13 and Old Kawkawlin Rd.
Officials say the building collapsed from the fire, which also spread to The Great American Man Cave, a neighboring barber shop. The barber shop was also destroyed. A third business, Woodland-Kawkawlin Trailers, sustained minor damage in the fire, according to fire officials.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.