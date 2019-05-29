Two Bay County Beaches Closed for Water Quality

Brissette and Wenonah beaches in Bay County are closed starting Wednesday, May 28 until further notice. Water quality samples taken from both locations have exceeded the state’s water quality standards for full body contact recreational activities.

There is also a public health advisory for the Saginaw River in Bay County, as water quality there also exceeds state standards. The beach closures and public health advisory will be lifted once bacteriological levels are in accordance with those standards. For more information, call the Bay County Health Department at (989) 895-4006.