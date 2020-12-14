Two Bay City Non-Profits Receive Donations From SC Johnson
Bay Area Women's Center (l-r) Marchelle Gonzales (SCJ), Dan Zimmerman (SCJ, RD&E) Jeremy Rick (Executive Director, Bay Area Women’s Center), Marlene Faber (SCJ)(source: SC Johnson)
SC Johnson has announced the launch of its “20 Days of Giving” campaign, which will donate a total of $400,000 over 20 days across 20 organizations with ties to communities in which the company operates. The donations are directed at providing pathways to greater economic and social mobility for underserved people and to help organizations impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“SC Johnson is driven to make our world a better place, in particular where we operate,” said Fisk Johnson, Chairman and CEO of SC Johnson. “We hope these resources provide comfort and support to those in need this holiday season in what has been an incredibly challenging year.”
The company kicked off the “20 Days of Giving” campaign in its hometown of Racine, Wisconsin, the first of 20 donations the company will make through December 23. The company has a location in Bay City at 4867 Wilder Rd. and has donated $20,000 to both the Bay Area Women’s Center and Safe Harbor Kitchen.
Through December 23, SC Johnson will announce the remaining donations on its social media channels and will donate to organizations in Racine and Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin; Chicago, Illinois; Charlotte, North Carolina; and Oakland and San Francisco, California. To follow the campaign, SC Johnson will be posting updates on Facebook (SCJohnson), Twitter (@SCJohnson) and Instagram (@SCJ).
For more information on SC Johnson’s efforts to support people and communities impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, visit http://scjohnson.com/covid19.