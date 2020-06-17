Two Bay City Men Arrested for Florida Murder
(Alpha Media file photo)
A murder in Florida last October has led to the arrest of two men from Bay City.
Bay City police arrested Devante Kinsley and Tyler Sager on Monday, June 15 without incident. The Bay City Department of Public Safety has been assisting police in Bradenton in the case of the October 17 murder of 30-year-old Michael Briles since February, uncovering evidence linked to the crime at two separate locations in Bay City.
Bradenton police believe Kinsley and Sager are suspects in a surveillance video in the investigation.
The suspects are to be extradited to Florida on first-degree murder charges.