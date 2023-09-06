Two Arrested on Drug Charges in Alma

Two 28-year-olds were arrested in Alma following a search warrant on Tuesday.

The Alma Police Department says they searched a residence in the 100 block of South Grover Avenue around 5:52 p.m. and arrested the man and woman on drug related charges.

Five minors were also placed in the care of the Department of Health and Human Services.

The suspects had not been identified as of Wednesday morning, and police say the case is currently pending prosecutor review for additional charges.