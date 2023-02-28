WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Two Arrested in Saginaw Muder Investigation, Third Suspect Sought

By News Desk
February 28, 2023 5:30AM EST
(Getty Images)

Saginaw police are looking for a third suspect in a homicide investigation, while two other people have been arrested.

31-year-old Delano Green was found shot inside a a car wash near the intersection of Holland Road and Genesee Avenue on December 13 and pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Police have arleady arrested Allen Foster on murder charges, plus one other suspect who has not been arraigned at this time.

