Two Arrested in Saginaw Muder Investigation, Third Suspect Sought

Saginaw police are looking for a third suspect in a homicide investigation, while two other people have been arrested.

31-year-old Delano Green was found shot inside a a car wash near the intersection of Holland Road and Genesee Avenue on December 13 and pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Police have arleady arrested Allen Foster on murder charges, plus one other suspect who has not been arraigned at this time.