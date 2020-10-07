Two Arrested in Saginaw Homicide Case
(Alpha Media file photo)
A murder in Saginaw has led to the arrest of two suspects.
Police were dispatched to the area of Holland and Genesee early Monday, October 5 after a report of multiple gunshots, but were unable to locate the shooters. A couple hours later they received a 9-1-1 call saying a man was having a medical emergency at 2401 E. Holland Ave. They discovered 25-year-old Maurice Williams had been shot.
Williams was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. It isn’t known if Williams’ death was accidental or intentional.
Two men were arrested in the incident and are in the Saginaw County Jail awaiting arraignment.