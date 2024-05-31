Two Arrested In Roscommon County Counterfeit Money Investigation

An investigation into counterfeit money in Roscommon County last week led to the arrest of two poeple.

Police in Richfield Township were called to a store after receiving a report of someone trying to buy items with fake cash. During hte course of their investigation, police determined the suspects were at a second store and made the arrest. The suspects, 21-year-old Kamya Murphey and 27-year-old Chamarco Robinson, both of Detroit, are charged with uttering and publishing counterfeit money.

Police were remotely assisted by the U.S. Secret Service, as counterfeiting money is a federal crime.