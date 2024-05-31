WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Two Arrested In Roscommon County Counterfeit Money Investigation

By News Desk
May 31, 2024 2:00AM EDT
An investigation into counterfeit money in Roscommon County last week led to the arrest of two poeple.

Police in Richfield Township were called to a store after receiving a report of someone trying to buy items with fake cash. During hte course of their investigation, police determined the suspects were at a second store and made the arrest. The suspects, 21-year-old Kamya Murphey and 27-year-old Chamarco Robinson, both of Detroit, are charged with uttering and publishing counterfeit money.

Police were remotely assisted by the U.S. Secret Service, as counterfeiting money is a federal crime.

