Two Arrested in Bad Axe Drive By Shooting

Police in Bad Axe are investigating a Saturday morning shooting.

Police say on Saturday around 1:45 a.m., an male suspect driving a white sedan stopped in front of a home in the 300 block of South Silver Street and shot at a house with a semiautomatic pistol. About 11 rounds were fired, according to police, with several striking the house and penetrating inside. No one inside the home was injured. Police say the shooting was a targeted attack.

Police arrested a 41-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man later Saturday afternoon in connection to the shooting. Please call Huron County Central Dispatch at (989) 269-6421 and ask to speak with Officer Deacons if you have any further information.