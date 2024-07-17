Two Arraigned In Bad Axe Shooting at House

Two Bad Axe residents have been charged with shooting at a house over the weekend.

Police respinded to a home in the 300 block of Silver Street Saturday morning around 1:45 after a vehicle pulled up along side it and a suspect fired 11 rounds from a semiautomatic handgun. No one inside the home was injured. Police say they think the wrong house was targeted in the attack. They arrested 27-year-old Demondre Williams and 4- yea- old Jodi Lee Tibbits later that afternoon.

Williams is charged with felony firearm, felony firearm discharge in or at a building, carrying a concealed weapon and other felonies. Tibbits is charged with weapons firearm discharge in or at a building, carrying with unlawful intent and carrying a concealed weapon. They are both beng held on a $500,000 bond in the Huron County jail.