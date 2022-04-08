      Weather Alert

Two Acquitted, Hung Jury on Two Others in Whitmer Kidnapping Plot

Ann Williams
Apr 8, 2022 @ 3:32pm
Source: Kent County Sheriff, Delaware Department of Justice Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

From the Associated Press:

(AP) _ Jurors have acquitted two defendants of all charges in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer but couldn’t agree on a verdict for two others. The verdicts were read Friday at the federal court in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta were acquitted. The jurors could not agree on verdicts for Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. Croft is from Delaware and the others are from Michigan. Defense attorneys portrayed their clients as weekend warriors prone to wild talk, who were often stoned. They said FBI undercover agents and informants tricked the men into agreeing to a conspiracy. Prosecutors entered evidence that the men discussed abducting Whitmer before the FBI sting began.

