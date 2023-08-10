Twelve Suspects Arrested by Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team

Twelve suspects have been arrested as part of operations by the Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (GHOST).

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson announced the arrests on Wednesday, highlighting that they include young adults who just got out of school to mechanics to practicing doctors. Swanson says each of the suspects believed they would be meeting up with minors for sex, but were arrested by waiting law enforcement officers when they arrived.

Many of the arrests announced Wednesday included a suspect who traveled from another county, including four suspects from Saginaw.

According to Swanson, GHOST has led to the arrest of 190 suspects across 53 counties in Michigan and in 7 other states.