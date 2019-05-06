Tuscola Sheriff’s Department Looking for Hit and Run Suspect

(photo courtesy the Tuscola County Sheriff's Department)

Police in Tuscola County are looking for a driver involved in a two vehicle crash Sunday, May 5.

Sheriff’s deputies responded around 6:40 p.m. to the intersection of Bray and Barnes roads. Police say a 60-year-old Mount Morris woman in a Ford Ranger was heading south on Bray when a Chevy Silverado ran the west bound stop sign at Barnes and struck the pickup, causing both vehicles to roll over. The Mount Morris woman suffered serious injuries.

Witnesses report the Chevy’s driver helped the woman from her vehicle, then fled the scene on foot. Police were unable to locate the driver, even after using a K9 unit. Millington Fire and Rescue, MMR and Lifenet Helicopter assisted at the scene.

