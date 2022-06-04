      Weather Alert

Tuscola Sheriff Department Investigating Costly Vandalism

Dave Maurer
Jun 3, 2022 @ 8:16pm

The Tuscola County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help in finding the party responsible for recent gunshot vandalism. Thumb Electric Company reported damage to 3 storage loops of their fiber optic cable on Riley Road near English Road in Wells Township and Kingston Township. The cable storage loops are located on electric poles. The storage loops were shot multiple times by a suspected .22 rifle. The damage is estimated to be approximately $50,000. If you have any information regarding the incident, please contact Sgt. Joshua Herman at 989-673-8161 ext 2231.

Popular Posts
Commercial Building Fires Reported In Bay, Saginaw Counties
Credit Union Announces Name Change
Iosco Crash Kills Bay City Motorcyclist
Fire in Historic Saginaw Building Considered Suspicious
Bay County Bridge Renamed in Honor of Fallen Soldier
Sports News
Connect With Us Listen To Us On