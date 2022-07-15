Tuscola Deputies Arrest Man for Home Invasion

A 39-year-old Flint man is in the Tuscola County Jail, charged with first-degree Home Invasion, Larceny, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Felony in Possession of Firearms.
The suspect was arrested at a home on Chambers Road in Fremont Township on Wednesday, July 13, after the homeowner called to report that a black Jeep was backed up to the home and the back door was open. Tuscola County Sheriff deputies, along with Michigan State Police troopers, responded to the home about 6:45 p-m and found the suspect inside near a rifle. He was arrested without incident.
Multiple items were found in the home that didn’t belong to the homeowner. Authorities think the suspect had been breaking into homes in the area and keeping the stolen items at the home where he was arrested.