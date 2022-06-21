      Weather Alert

Tuscola County Woman Wins Big Playing Online Michigan Lottery Game

Ann Williams
Jun 21, 2022 @ 7:49pm
source: Michigan Lottery

A Tuscola County woman is the lucky winner of $100,000 from the Michigan Lottery’s Vegas Cash Drop online instant game. The 71-year-old winner, who chose to remain anonymous, told lottery officials she first won $800 playing the Extreme Green online game, and decided to try Vegas Cash Drop.

“While I was playing a message came up regarding a prize, but I didn’t see how much I’d won at first. When I looked in my account and saw a $100,000 prize pending, I couldn’t help but cry!”

The Michigan Lottery said players won more than $241 million playing games online during 2021.

For more information or to play online, visit:   http://bit.ly/MSLOnlineGames

 

 

