Tuscola County Woman Wins Big Playing Online Michigan Lottery Game

A Tuscola County woman is the lucky winner of $100,000 from the Michigan Lottery’s Vegas Cash Drop online instant game. The 71-year-old winner, who chose to remain anonymous, told lottery officials she first won $800 playing the Extreme Green online game, and decided to try Vegas Cash Drop.
“While I was playing a message came up regarding a prize, but I didn’t see how much I’d won at first. When I looked in my account and saw a $100,000 prize pending, I couldn’t help but cry!”
The Michigan Lottery said players won more than $241 million playing games online during 2021.
For more information or to play online, visit: http://bit.ly/MSLOnlineGames